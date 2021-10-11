Compound (COMP) Price Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. During the last week, Compound has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Compound has a market cap of $1.71 billion and $132.80 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound coin can currently be bought for $310.86 or 0.00542106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,506,108 coins. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

