Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Gap Up to $10.52

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.52, but opened at $10.91. Comstock Resources shares last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 12,981 shares trading hands.
CRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.09.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 36.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 161,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 42,765 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 218,771 shares during the period. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)
Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.
