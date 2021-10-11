Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Gap Up to $10.52

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.52, but opened at $10.91. Comstock Resources shares last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 12,981 shares trading hands.

CRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.09.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $343.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 36.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 161,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 42,765 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 218,771 shares during the period. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

