Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday.

Shares of CAG opened at $33.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.44 and a 200-day moving average of $35.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.35%.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $217,101.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,011.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 84,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 77,120 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 339,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 80,097 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,136,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,334,000 after acquiring an additional 157,619 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 730,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,592,000 after acquiring an additional 65,765 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 5,093.3% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 83,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 81,951 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

