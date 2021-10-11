Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 741,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,128 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.15% of Conagra Brands worth $26,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 28.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 40,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,045,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,282,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $1,156,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG opened at $33.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.66. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.35%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

