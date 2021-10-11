Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $185.50

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $185.50 and last traded at $179.88, with a volume of 276253 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $182.26.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNXC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.63 and its 200-day moving average is $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $814,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total transaction of $548,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $3,133,220 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

