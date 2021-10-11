Concordia International (TSE:CXR) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Concordia International Corp. (TSE:CXR) (NASDAQ:CXRX) fell 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$25.01 and last traded at C$25.04. 73,541 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,714% from the average session volume of 4,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.43.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.04.

Concordia International Company Profile (TSE:CXR)

Concordia International Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products. The company operates through two segments, Concordia International and Concordia North America. The Concordia International segment owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products to wholesalers, hospitals, and pharmacies.

