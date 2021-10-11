Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Down 6.3%

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)’s share price traded down 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $60.31 and last traded at $60.50. 19,301 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,203,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.59.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFLT. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Confluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.99.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.87.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $88.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.48 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Confluent during the second quarter valued at $166,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter worth about $238,000. AO Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter valued at about $2,375,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter valued at about $1,425,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter valued at about $475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

