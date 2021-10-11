Congress Park Capital LLC Acquires 1,358 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Congress Park Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,540 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.7% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 24.8% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 4.8% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 135.1% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $1.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,050,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,222,984. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $157.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.55.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

