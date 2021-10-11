Congress Park Capital LLC Boosts Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,319,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,193,000 after buying an additional 429,492 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $2,954,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 78.0% during the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 14,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter.

IJR traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.14. 105,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,182,252. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.72. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

