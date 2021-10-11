Congress Park Capital LLC Boosts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up approximately 1.0% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 39.2% during the second quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 2,339 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Robbins Farley LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 14.3% during the second quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $232,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 4.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 826,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $263,522,000 after buying an additional 31,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 26.8% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,272,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $4.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $338.85. 55,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,871,699. The business has a 50-day moving average of $330.65 and a 200-day moving average of $322.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday. OTR Global downgraded The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.50.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

