Congress Park Capital LLC Cuts Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Congress Park Capital LLC trimmed its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare accounts for approximately 1.3% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,548. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.67.

Shares of HCA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $240.64. The stock had a trading volume of 8,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,208. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.91 and a 52 week high of $263.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.35. The company has a market capitalization of $77.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.