Congress Park Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Congress Park Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.4% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total value of $6,741,924.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total transaction of $130,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 494,839 shares of company stock worth $420,490,197. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,097.60.

Alphabet stock traded up $10.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,812.09. The stock had a trading volume of 12,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,149. The company has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,804.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,559.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,514.62 and a 52 week high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.