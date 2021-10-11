Congress Park Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 56.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Citigroup by 44.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in Citigroup by 3,877.8% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 27.6% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on C. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.97.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.19. The company had a trading volume of 344,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,512,607. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.99. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $148.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

