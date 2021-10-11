Congress Park Capital LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,358 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 389,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,869,000 after buying an additional 14,358 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 73,375 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,539,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $176.40. 69,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,465,330. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $320.54 billion, a PE ratio of 289.00, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.15 and its 200-day moving average is $179.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.08.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

