Congress Park Capital LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Congress Park Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up 1.1% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $198.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,818. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.80. The firm has a market cap of $94.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $210.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,815 shares of company stock worth $10,850,755 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.82.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.