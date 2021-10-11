Congress Park Capital LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,589 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 1.2% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 70.1% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $52,000. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.84.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $1,390,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 307,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $43,882,676.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,033,182. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.87. The stock had a trading volume of 110,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,146,002. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $390.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

