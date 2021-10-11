Congress Park Capital LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 1.3% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,878,000 after buying an additional 11,620 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,229,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,963,000 after buying an additional 37,604 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 12,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,244,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,526,000 after acquiring an additional 454,180 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $112.14. The company had a trading volume of 105,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,182,252. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.72. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.