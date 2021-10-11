Congress Park Capital LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 44.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. EQ LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30,359 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,577,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $441.44. 183,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,337,356. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $445.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $430.03. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $323.72 and a 52-week high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

