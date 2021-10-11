Congress Park Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Congress Park Capital LLC cut its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up about 1.1% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 85.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,174,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,966,000 after buying an additional 539,555 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,391,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,079,000 after purchasing an additional 29,480 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.9% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 10.9% during the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 77,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $265,853.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,815 shares of company stock worth $10,850,755. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.82.

Shares of ZTS traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $198.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,818. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $210.10. The firm has a market cap of $94.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.49 and its 200 day moving average is $186.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

