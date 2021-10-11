Congress Park Capital LLC Purchases 1,081 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $441.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,337,356. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $323.72 and a 12-month high of $456.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $445.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $430.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

