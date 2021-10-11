Congress Park Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Congress Park Capital LLC reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,747,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,063 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,681,179,000 after acquiring an additional 744,924 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,382,952,000 after acquiring an additional 441,659 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,890,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $705,125,000 after acquiring an additional 369,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,711.1% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 301,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $437.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.59.

GS stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $394.78. The stock had a trading volume of 37,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,124. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $398.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.76. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $420.76. The stock has a market cap of $133.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

