ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,699 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.23.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,483,804. The firm has a market cap of $99.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.65, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $75.54.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

