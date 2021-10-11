Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,145,000 after buying an additional 2,946,774 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,819,000 after buying an additional 20,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. TheStreet lowered Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $75.13.

Shares of ED opened at $73.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.54. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

