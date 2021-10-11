Constellation Brands, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.86 Per Share (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Constellation Brands in a report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.86 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.63. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $298.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.94 EPS.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on STZ. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.50.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $219.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.36 and its 200-day moving average is $226.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

