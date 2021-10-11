Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $10.16 Per Share

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Constellation Brands in a report released on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $10.16 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.98.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STZ. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.50.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $219.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.26. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 10.7% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $3,611,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $2,302,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 16,463.0% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after acquiring an additional 32,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

