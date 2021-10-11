ContentBox (BOX) Tops One Day Volume of $22,937.00

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded 32.6% higher against the US dollar. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and $22,937.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00023543 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.41 or 0.00292196 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001159 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

