Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 262.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,930 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,964 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,155 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,410,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $205,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,996 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $128,626,000 after purchasing an additional 870,128 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 3,487.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 510,779 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 496,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,990,086 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $75,667,000 after purchasing an additional 244,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLR traded up $0.65 on Monday, reaching $54.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,329. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.73. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.87, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is -51.28%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. MKM Partners raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.81.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

