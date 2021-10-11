CONTRACOIN 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $36,551.00 (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000491 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $12.15 million and approximately $36,551.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000307 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.55 or 0.00132032 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000062 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CTCN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,209,170 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars.

