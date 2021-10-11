Contrasting Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) and Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) and Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get Ideal Power alerts:

This table compares Ideal Power and Xperi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideal Power -9.54% -28.41% -25.84% Xperi 14.27% 20.39% 10.81%

Ideal Power has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xperi has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.8% of Ideal Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Xperi shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Ideal Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Xperi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ideal Power and Xperi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideal Power 0 1 0 0 2.00 Xperi 0 0 3 0 3.00

Ideal Power currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 98.72%. Xperi has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.93%. Given Ideal Power’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ideal Power is more favorable than Xperi.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ideal Power and Xperi’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideal Power $430,000.00 192.41 -$7.79 million N/A N/A Xperi $892.02 million 2.14 $146.76 million $1.75 10.39

Xperi has higher revenue and earnings than Ideal Power.

Summary

Xperi beats Ideal Power on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power, Inc. engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology. The company was founded by William C. Alexander on May 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.