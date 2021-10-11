Contrasting Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) & Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) and Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Kyocera and Meta Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyocera 0 0 0 0 N/A Meta Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kyocera and Meta Materials’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kyocera $14.41 billion 1.50 $848.01 million $2.35 25.32 Meta Materials $190,000.00 7,804.47 -$12.78 million N/A N/A

Kyocera has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Materials.

Risk and Volatility

Kyocera has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Materials has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Kyocera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Meta Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Meta Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kyocera and Meta Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyocera 6.64% 4.32% 3.26% Meta Materials N/A -12.85% -9.92%

Summary

Kyocera beats Meta Materials on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corp. engages in the design, development, production, manufacture and sale electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Fine Ceramics, Semiconductor Components, Applied Ceramic Products, Electronic Devices, Telecommunications Equipment, Information Equipment and Others. The Fine Ceramics segment provides components for semiconductor processing equipment, flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication, general industrial machinery, sapphire substrates, and automotive. The Semiconductor Components segment caters ceramic packages for crystal and saw devices, ceramic metal oxide semiconductor/charge coupled device image sensor ceramic packages, large scale integration ceramic packages, wireless communication device packages, optical communication device packages and components, and organic multilayer packages. The Applied Ceramic Products segment handles the residential and commercial use solar power generating systems, solar cells and modules, cutting tools, micro drills, medical and dental implants, and jewelry and applied ceramic products. The Electronic Devices segment offers ceramic capacitors, tantalum capacitors, saw de

Meta Materials Company Profile

Meta Materials, Inc. engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

