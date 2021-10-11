Convex Finance Achieves Market Cap of $403.19 Million (CVX)

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Over the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded up 60.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Convex Finance coin can now be purchased for about $14.37 or 0.00025117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Convex Finance has a market cap of $403.19 million and $24.80 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00058431 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.00 or 0.00125832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00075802 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,136.03 or 0.99855573 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,443.30 or 0.06017791 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 68,726,383 coins and its circulating supply is 28,055,219 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

