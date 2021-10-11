Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Holdings Lifted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,961 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Copart worth $17,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

CPRT opened at $140.40 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.15 and a 200-day moving average of $132.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The company had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPRT. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist increased their price objective on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.83.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

