Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,501,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 468,258 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 5.40% of Core Laboratories worth $97,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,454,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,020,000 after acquiring an additional 836,653 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,287,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,429,000 after buying an additional 20,480 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,945,000 after buying an additional 829,502 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,060,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,275,000 after buying an additional 1,093,166 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,365,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,167,000 after buying an additional 347,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $30.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 3.19. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $49.87.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $118.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.85 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 27.46%. Analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

CLB has been the subject of several research reports. cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.79.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.