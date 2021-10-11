Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) will post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Core & Main’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.29. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Core & Main will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Core & Main.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion.

CNM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Core & Main from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Core & Main has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE CNM opened at $25.09 on Monday. Core & Main has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

About Core & Main

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

