Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Position Decreased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 589,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.07% of Corning worth $24,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $37.16 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day moving average is $41.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $306,628.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $319,566.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,488 shares of company stock worth $3,926,785 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

