Corra.Finance Hits 1-Day Volume of $80,256.00 (CORA)

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Corra.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $3.69 or 0.00006500 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Corra.Finance has traded 5% higher against the dollar. Corra.Finance has a total market cap of $5.53 million and $80,256.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00058444 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.75 or 0.00126435 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00075483 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,624.43 or 0.99783128 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,456.31 or 0.06090686 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Corra.Finance Coin Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Buying and Selling Corra.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Corra.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Corra.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

