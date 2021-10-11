Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Triton Wealth Management PLLC

Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,408 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.9% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 852 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $424.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.83.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $452.51. 12,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $470.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $452.22 and its 200 day moving average is $408.43. The stock has a market cap of $200.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

