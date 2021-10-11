Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,282 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 90.0% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after acquiring an additional 41,805 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 30.8% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 48.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,671,000 after buying an additional 203,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $424.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.83.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $451.79. 22,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $199.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $470.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $452.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.43.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

