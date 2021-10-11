COTI (COTI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $84.82 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 11th. COTI has a market capitalization of $438.60 million and $84.82 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, COTI has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One COTI coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00000882 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00058893 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.59 or 0.00126879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00077217 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,280.63 or 1.00116805 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,454.74 or 0.06038296 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. The official website for COTI is coti.io . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

Buying and Selling COTI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

