Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) Hits New 52-Week High at $4,754.79

Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,754.79 ($62.12) and last traded at GBX 4,754.79 ($62.12), with a volume of 1057164 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 476 ($6.22).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 552 ($7.21) target price on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 534.50 ($6.98).

The stock has a market capitalization of £24.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -280.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 530.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 516.61.

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

