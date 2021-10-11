Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 392,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 144,515 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.53% of Coupa Software worth $102,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth $90,000.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.52, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.08, for a total value of $31,615.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,783 shares of company stock worth $38,565,550 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Coupa Software from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.22.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $223.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.94. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $203.51 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The company had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

