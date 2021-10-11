Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ: CBRL) in the last few weeks:

10/5/2021 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $123.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Cracker Barrel have underperformed the industry so far this year. The company reported fiscal 2021 results, wherein earnings and revenues lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Nonetheless, earnings and revenues grew significantly year over year. The company has been benefiting from its off-premise model, retail business and the Maple Street Biscuit company concept. For fiscal 2022 the company plans to drive off-premise sales through awareness building, advertising and partnerships with third-party delivery companies. Further, it expects to attract new customers and drive sustained growth in its off-premise business through its virtual brand, Chicken, and Biscuits. However, commodity inflation and traffic concerns remain potential headwinds.”

9/22/2021 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $137.00 to $139.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $159.00 to $152.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $195.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $165.00 to $155.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $178.00 to $159.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $178.00 to $159.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/8/2021 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $164.00 to $137.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $140.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.51. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.92 and a 12-month high of $178.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.91.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $784.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 196.08%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 565.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

