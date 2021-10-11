Cream Finance Market Capitalization Reaches $86.51 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One Cream Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $140.35 or 0.00244106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $86.51 million and approximately $15.37 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cream Finance has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00045334 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.41 or 0.00205944 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00095446 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Cream Finance Coin Profile

Cream Finance (CREAM) is a coin. It launched on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

