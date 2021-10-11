Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TWKS. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Turing in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Turing in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Turing in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Turing in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Turing in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Turing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of Turing stock opened at $26.30 on Monday. Turing has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43.

