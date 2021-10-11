Credit Suisse Group Boosts Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Price Target to $25.00

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $22.50 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RDN. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of RDN opened at $23.32 on Monday. Radian Group has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average of $23.03.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Radian Group had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $291.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.20 million. Analysts predict that Radian Group will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $336,692.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $76,025.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Radian Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,729,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,972,000 after buying an additional 138,868 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,046,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,535,000 after purchasing an additional 332,203 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

