Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH)

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DH. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ DH opened at $45.31 on Monday. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

