Credits 1-Day Volume Tops $255,422.00 (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 11th. During the last week, Credits has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. Credits has a total market capitalization of $8.70 million and approximately $255,422.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00007775 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000088 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

