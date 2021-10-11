Credits (CS) 1-Day Volume Hits $314,157.00

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. Credits has a total market cap of $9.63 million and approximately $314,157.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits coin can now be bought for $0.0431 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Credits has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00008201 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000118 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000134 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

