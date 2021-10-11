Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Shares Up 2.2%

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) shot up 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.35. 407,720 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 899,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRLBF. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Cresco Labs to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Cresco Labs from $21.50 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cresco Labs in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.88.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.88.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

