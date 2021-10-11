Cribstone Capital Management LLC Buys 712 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.2% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 24.8% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in Apple by 4.8% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,858,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in Apple by 135.1% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,203,000 after buying an additional 21,830 shares during the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,962,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock worth $394,667,857 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.47. 726,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,222,984. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.59 and its 200-day moving average is $137.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

